The Department of Emergency Management says preparations are underway as Barbados continues through the hurricane season.

Programme Officer at the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Simon Alleyne, says the team has been working with emergency management committees and holding regular meetings with the Emergency Management Advisory Council to plan the way forward.

He is again urging Barbadians not to wait until a storm is approaching before making preparations.

Mr Alleyne says that, in addition to making adequate hurricane preparations, Barbadians need to pay attention to their health during the intensifying hot temperatures.