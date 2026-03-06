Demand for boom lifts in Barbados is on the rise.

Managing Director of R & H Construction and Maintenance Services, Corey Holder, highlighted the trend during the unveiling of new state-of-the-art equipment at the company’s storage facility in Grazettes, St. Michael.

The investment includes two 60-foot boom lifts and two three-tonne forklifts, which will help the company meet the growing needs of the construction and maintenance industry.

Contractors are increasingly relying on boom lifts to safely access high areas, particularly on taller buildings.

Mr Holder says while many people believe the construction industry is flooded with money, the reality is that it requires hard work.