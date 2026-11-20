Demolition work has begun, signalling the start of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s (QEH) Enmore Extension Project.

It marks another milestone in the $390 million investment in the development of healthcare in Barbados.

In a statement released today, the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital acknowledged concerns raised by residents and neighbouring businesses about the potential impact of demolition activities, particularly noise, dust and vibration.

Officials are reassuring them that every effort will be made to minimise disruption, with work scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The expansion is a joint project involving China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Company Limited, in partnership with Barbadian companies, with workers from both countries contributing to the project.