A 16-year-old has been honoured as the 2026 recipient of the prestigious Science and Engineering (SPISE) Scholarship awarded by the Central Bank of Barbados.

She is Denisha Fields-Caleb.

The scholarship recognises outstanding academic achievement and potential in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Her journey will officially begin on July 5, when she takes part in the highly regarded five-week SPISE programme offered by the Caribbean Science Foundation, an organisation dedicated to advancing STEM education in the Caribbean region.

The programme will be hosted at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.