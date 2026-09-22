Guyana, CMC – A Guyanese national, who was deported from the United States last weekend, appeared in a Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with the murder of a sex male worker 1 years ago.

A police statement said that Kanand Ojha had been charged with the murder of Noel “Nephi” Luther on July 22, 2015.

He was detained by US authorities on September 8, 2025 and arrested by local police on his arrival at the Eugene F. Correia “Ogle” International Airport last Friday.

Ojha was not required to enter a plea to the charge after it had been read out to him by Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He has since been remanded into custody until October 12, 2026.9.22

Ojha was arrested in Queens, New York as a result of continuous collaboration and cooperation between the Guyana government through the Guyana Police Force, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Attorney General’s Chambers and authorities in the U.S. under the Hemispheric Network for Legal Cooperation n Criminal Matters.

A wanted bulletin had been issued for Ojha in July 2019 in relation to the killing of Luther, who was shot once to his chest during a confrontation with the accused and his friend Ron ‘Andel’ Forde on July 22, 2015

Forde was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June, 2017 after pleading guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter for the killing of Luther.