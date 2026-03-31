Deputy PM backs homeownership plan but raises utility concerns

Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw, who is Member of Parliament for St. Michael South East, home to the island’s largest housing estate, is pleased that thousands of qualifying residents could soon own their units under the proposed State (Acquisition and Vesting of Property) Bill, 2026.

But she says practical issues must be addressed.

Minister Bradshaw says she hopes adequate consideration has been given to how utility companies and the National Housing Corporation will access backyards to maintain essential services.

She noted that in some cases, extensions to housing units have restricted access to utilities.