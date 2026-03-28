Fresh concerns tonight as derelict buildings across the island continue to be major fire hazards.

Chief Fire Officer, Errol Maynard, says unprotected commercial buildings and houses are attracting vagrants, homeless people and criminal activities.

He says in some instances, the uninvited occupants cook and light fires at night to keep themselves warm and therefore create the environment for a fire to take place.

Mr Maynard says a clear example of what he is talking about happened last week when officers had to battle a fierce blaze at the old Massy building at the Pierhead in Bridgetown.

And the Chief says most concerning is many of these buildings are not structurally strong and are a threat to firefighters who are expected to carry out searches.