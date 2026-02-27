Devon Andrews wanted for questioning in serious criminal matters

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Devon Andrews, 39 years old, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Andrews, whose last known address is #2 Tamarind Avenue, Culloden Road, St. Michael, is of medium build and brown complexion.

Devon Andrews is advised that he can present himself to personnel of the Sex Crimes and Trafficking Unit or the Financial Investigations Unit at the Central Police Station, Coleridge Street, St. Michael, accompanied by an attorney at law of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Devon Andrews is asked to contact the Sex Crimes and Trafficking Unit or the Financial Investigations Unit at 430 7333 or 430 7194, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.