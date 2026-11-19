The Diabetes and Hypertension Association of Barbados is encouraging parents to have their children tested early for diabetes.

President Tyrone Lowe says early detection is medically recognised as an important step in managing the disease and preventing severe complications.

He was speaking at the handover ceremony for HbA1c testing kits from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) to the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The kits are to be distributed to polyclinics.

Mr Lowe says while many people are unaware of their diabetes status, others are being diagnosed late, which can lead to serious consequences.