Digital skills campaign to prepare Barbadians for future digital economy

A national digital skills empowerment campaign is coming.

The initiative was announced by Minister of Tertiary, Technology, and Vocational Training, Sandra Husbands, during her address at the Barbados Coalition of Service Industries Business Forum held at the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business today.

The Minister told those present it is a significant step forward in preparing the citizens of Barbados for the future digital economy.

Minister Husbands said Barbados is currently at a pivotal moment in its development, where the rapid advancement of technology demands a strategic response.

Trevor Thorpe reports.