DLP announces opposition spokespersons and shadow portfolios

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is promising Barbadians that it will be taking its watchdog role seriously and will hold the Government accountable in its handling of the country’s affairs.

This from President Dr David Estwick, as he announced the party’s team of Opposition spokespersons and their shadow portfolios.

Among the team identified are:

Corey Greenidge, who will be spokesperson for Attorney General’s Affairs, Administrative, Constitutional and Criminal Justice

Felicia Dujon for Health, Wellness, Elder Care, and the Sanitation Service Authority

Amoy Gilding-Bourne for Agriculture and the Blue Economy

Andre Worrell for Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Ian Griffith for Housing, Lands and Engineering Services

And Rasheed Belgrave for Public Works, Infrastructure and National Resilience.