DLP calls for school inspections amid health concerns
The Democratic Labour Party is calling for inspections of all school plants to identify environmental hazards such as pest infestations and mould.
It is also pushing for a national school health and safety protocol to guide how authorities respond to outbreaks and environmental concerns.
The calls come on the heels of a series of incidents at primary schools recently, from rodent infestations to suspected illness outbreaks.
In a statement issued today, the DLP’s spokesperson on education, Quincy Jones, said those issues point to a wider, systemic problem that cannot be managed in a piecemeal way.
He insists that a coordinated, sustained and transparent response is needed, and is urging that action be taken in three key areas to strengthen existing systems.