The Democratic Labour Party is calling for inspections of all school plants to identify environmental hazards such as pest infestations and mould.

It is also pushing for a national school health and safety protocol to guide how authorities respond to outbreaks and environmental concerns.

The calls come on the heels of a series of incidents at primary schools recently, from rodent infestations to suspected illness outbreaks.

In a statement issued today, the DLP’s spokesperson on education, Quincy Jones, said those issues point to a wider, systemic problem that cannot be managed in a piecemeal way.

He insists that a coordinated, sustained and transparent response is needed, and is urging that action be taken in three key areas to strengthen existing systems.