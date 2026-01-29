A veteran contender in the forthcoming general election has stepped forward to champion the concerns of the nation’s youth, at a time when the country continues to face multiple challenges.

James Paul, who is once again seeking election for the Democratic Labour Party in the St. Michael West Central constituency, accused the Mia Mottley administration of failing younger Barbadians.

He made the remarks during a meeting held at Golden Acre, St. Stephen’s Hill, last evening, while lending his support to St. Michael North West candidate Ryan Walters.