DLP candidate links education challenges to youth behaviour

A teacher who is standing as the Democratic Labour Party’s candidate for St Michael South in the upcoming election is linking challenges in the education sector to the behaviour of young people across Barbados.

Speaking at Montgomery Pasture last night in support of St Michael North candidate Dawn-Marie Armstrong, Nathaniel Boyce said teachers continue to give their all, even within a system that often undermines their efforts.

He also highlighted ongoing uncertainty surrounding the 11-plus examination, calling it a persistent concern within the education framework.