DLP candidate promises relief for St. Lucy water crisis

The man vying to become the next Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Member of Parliament for St, Lucy has promised to fix the water woes plaguing residents of the constituency.

Speaking at a public meeting last night in Speightstown, DLP candidate Ian Griffith announced major reform plans to provide relief for Barbadians living in St Lucy amid the ongoing water crisis in the northern parish.

Griffith said the results of tests have shown coliform bacteria in the water, and that a DLP government would distribute potable water in St Lucy and conduct frequent testing to assess the quality of the precious commodity.