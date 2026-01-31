Elderly Barbadians are the backbone of the community, and a DLP candidate for St. Michael North West, Ryan Walters, is proposing a way to support and protect them.

Once elected, he has plans to establish an elderly day care facility in that constituency that provides a safe space for seniors to socialise, stay active, and access basic health services, while also giving families peace of mind.

He has earmarked the Deacons Resource Centre, which has been closed since 2018, to convert into a day care facility for seniors and other vulnerable residents.

The centre would provide a safe space for socialising, staying active, and accessing basic health services, while giving families peace of mind.