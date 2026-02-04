Democratic Labour Party Candidate for St. James Central and pharmacist Paul Gibson says healthcare would be a top priority under a DLP government.

Speaking during a national meeting in Speightstown, St. Peter, last night, he said the administration would conduct a full audit of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the wider healthcare system.

Meanwhile, St. Peter candidate Jason Phillips expressed frustration over delays in the issuance of land title deeds to residents of Six Men, saying that two months after assurances were given, residents are still waiting.