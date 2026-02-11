DLP makes final appeal to voters at Haggatt Hall Rally

Over at Haggatt Hall, the Democratic Labour Party was also rallying its supporters, as candidates encouraged voters to cast their ballots early for the DLP in constituencies across the country.

St. Michael West candidate Damien Fanus delivered an energetic address, motivating supporters to turn out in strong numbers on polling day.

Also speaking at the rally was St. Michael North candidate Dr. Dawn-Marie Armstrong, who told the crowd it was time to reap the rewards of weeks of campaigning and canvassing.