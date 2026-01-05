The Democratic Labour Party says it is ready for the next general election.

That declaration came today from Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne, two days after political scientist Peter Wickham suggested that the only party appearing ready for the next polls was the ruling Barbados Labour Party.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Mr. Thorne said the DLP has selected candidates to contest all 30 constituencies.

He added that the party has already been active on the ground, engaging directly with constituents in those areas.

Mr. Thorne also reiterated that he will be contesting the St. John seat.