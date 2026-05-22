DLP weighs in on proposed anti-gang legislation

Democratic Labour Party is weighing in on Government’s proposed anti-gang legislation amid ongoing concern over escalating crime in Barbados.

While supporting the bill, the Opposition argues that the proposed measures may not go far enough to address the country’s violent crime situation.

The party says Barbados has experienced a sustained surge in violent crime, with nearly 50 murders recorded in both 2024 and 2025.

Speaking during a news conference, Chairman of the DLP’s Group of Spokespersons, Ryan Walters, expressed concern about shootings taking place in residential communities and public spaces.

Meanwhile, the party’s legal affairs spokesperson, Corey Greenidge, said the legislation must go beyond punishment alone.

Although he acknowledged strengths within the bill, including provisions targeting gang leaders and protecting witnesses, Greenidge argued that a critical element is missing.

The DLP is calling for additional measures such as freezing bank accounts and strengthening financial investigations linked to criminal activity.

The party is also urging greater emphasis on prevention strategies, particularly initiatives targeting young people.