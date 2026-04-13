Documentary series to deepen understanding of Barbadian history

It is important that Barbadians understand their history and from whence they came.

The Vastate Advocacy Group is set to launch a four-part documentary series and discussion to help Barbadians better understand this.

Elder Reverend Buddy Larrier says over the next four Wednesdays, the group will be hosting screenings at the Daphne Joseph Hackett Theatre to drive home the point.

He was speaking ahead of the launch of this year’s Season of Emancipation on the topic ‘Reparations Owed to Barbados’.