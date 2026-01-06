Dog rescued from 30-foot well prompts renewed call to seal wells

Fire officials are once again appealing to landowners to ensure wells on their property are properly sealed.

The call came from Barbados Fire Service sub-officer Ryan Glasgow after officers this morning rescued a dog that had fallen into a 30-foot well at Pine Plantation, St Michael.

Just last night, the Fire Service rescued a woman from a well in Sayers Court, Christ Church.

Simone Lewis, who alerted the Fire Service, says she will take the dog to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to see if they can locate its owner.

