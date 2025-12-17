Five Barbadians, including captain Joshua Dorne, have been named in the Windies Rising Stars men’s 15-member squad for the 2026 ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup, taking place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 15 to February 6.

Dorne, continuing his rise after a standout year across regional competitions and youth internationals, was also the skipper for the recently concluded seven-match Youth One-Day International series against England in Grenada and the seven-match series against Sri Lanka in August and September.

Both series were won by the West Indies, 5–2 and 4–3, respectively.

Dorne is joined by fellow countrymen Shaquan Belle, Zachary Carter, R’Jai Gittens and Jakeem Pollard.

The rest of the side includes regional senior player Jewel Andrew, Shamar Apple, Tanez Francis, Vitel Lawes, Micah McKenzie, Matthew Miller, Isra-el Morton, Aadian Racha, Kunal Tilokani and vice-captain Jonathan van Lange.

Another Barbadian, Rohan Nurse, is the head coach.

West Indies have been drawn in Group D for the Under-19 World Cup, alongside South Africa, Afghanistan and Tanzania.

All group matches will be played at the High-Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia.

Ahead of the tournament, they will play warm-up matches against Ireland and Japan.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six phase, followed by the semi-finals on February 3 and 4, with the final on February 6 at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.