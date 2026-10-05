Douglas Frederick appointed judge of newly established Gun Court

Prominent judicial figure Douglas Frederick has been appointed to act as a judge in one of the newly established Gun Courts for a period of three years.

He was sworn in by President of Barbados, His Excellency Jeffrey Bostic, today during a brief ceremony at State House.

Acting Chief Justice, Madam Justice Margaret Reifer, joined the appointee’s specially invited guests for the memorable occasion.

After taking the oath and pledging allegiance, Judge Frederick told members of the media he is extremely humbled by the confidence that has been reposed in him.

The Acting Judge, who served as Chief Magistrate before being appointed to the new post, is promising to remain humble and continue to work as hard as he has been working.

He notes this is an exciting time to join the Judiciary in this new task, following the introduction of new legislation and reforms that have been put in place to allow for even greater justice for the public.

And while noting there is still some way to go in terms of the use of technology in the law courts to allow for greater efficiency, Judge Frederick says agencies, including the Barbados Police Service, will have to step up their game and provide files in a timely manner.