Dozens of workers off the job over contractual issues
Dozens of workers contracted by the Business Employment Centre were off the job today due to contractual issues.
Since yesterday, they reportedly withdrew their labour, citing a number of challenges.
Industrial Relations Officer with the Barbados Workers’ Union, Twain Callender-Bostic, explains the workers decided to take the action because they felt this was the only response to the issues affecting them.
Mr Callender-Bostic adds it is concerning that workers who took a stance yesterday were issued letters of suspension.