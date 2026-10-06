Dozens of workers contracted by the Business Employment Centre were off the job today due to contractual issues.

Since yesterday, they reportedly withdrew their labour, citing a number of challenges.

Industrial Relations Officer with the Barbados Workers’ Union, Twain Callender-Bostic, explains the workers decided to take the action because they felt this was the only response to the issues affecting them.

Mr Callender-Bostic adds it is concerning that workers who took a stance yesterday were issued letters of suspension.