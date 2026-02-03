Dr. Browne: Free university education restored under BLP

Barbadians are being reminded that the Democratic Labour Party denied them the benefit of free university education until it was restored by the Barbados Labour Party.

BLP candidate Dr. Sonia Browne has been revisiting the issue at the party’s political meeting, currently being held in St Patrick’s, Christ Church.

She says the DLP policy deprived many Barbadians of pursuing studies at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, and would have affected many more if the BLP had not been returned to office.

Using herself as an example, Dr. Browne says she would not have been able to study medicine if she had to pay for it.