Dr. Duguid urges Gov’t to address lengthy process in opening bank accounts
Government has been urged to tackle what former Senior Minister Dr. William Duguid describes as the lengthy and frustrating process involved in opening bank accounts in Barbados.
Speaking during the Protection of Depositors Bill, 2026 debate on legislation extending deposit insurance coverage to credit unions, Duguid said many Barbadians turn to credit unions because commercial banks are taking far too long to provide banking services.
He said the issue requires urgent attention.