Dr. Gonsalves calls for more flexible approach to Caribbean integration
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves is calling for a more flexible approach to Caribbean integration.
Delivering the keynote address at the fifth Owen Arthur Memorial Lecture at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, Dr Gonsalves outlined what he sees as possible new paths for regional cooperation, including a more structured relationship between Barbados and the OECS.
Deanzer Roberts reports.