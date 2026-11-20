Former St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is defending the free movement of people within the Caribbean, saying the initiative is already producing positive results.

He says concerns that the arrangement would create problems for participating countries have not materialised.

Dr Gonsalves was delivering a National Library Service lecture on leadership, governance and the Caribbean experience at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

He points to the movement of people between Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines, saying citizens of both countries are benefiting from the opportunities created.

Dr Gonsalves adds that movement between the two countries is not a new phenomenon, highlighting the longstanding historical ties between Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines.