Leadership in the Caribbean must go beyond simply holding political office.

That is the view of former Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, now Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

He says the region needs transformational leaders who understand its history, economic realities and place in an increasingly uncertain world.

Dr Gonsalves was speaking at a National Library Service lecture on “Leadership, Governance and the Caribbean Experience”.

CBC’s Deanzer Roberts has this story.