Drought concerns raise alarm for local food crop farmers

Drought warnings issued by the Barbados Meteorological Service could have serious implications for local food crop farmers.

The Met Office has indicated that below to near-average rainfall is expected for much of the wet season, raising concerns about water availability for agricultural production.

Agricultural officials are cautioning that the prolonged dry conditions could lead to a reduction in the output of some crops in the months ahead.

They warn that farmers may face increased challenges in maintaining yields if rainfall remains below expected levels.

Rachelle Agard has that story.