When the Barbados men’s national basketball team competes in the second round of the FIBA AmeriCup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers in Venezuela this week, its players will wear a special tribute to former national captain Dwight Rouse, who passed away earlier this year.

The Barbados Basketball Federation has announced a permanent tribute to the late basketball icon. A specially designed commemorative emblem featuring his initials, “D.R.”, and jersey number six will be worn on the uniforms of the national teams, ensuring that his memory and contributions remain a visible and enduring part of the national programme.

To further honour Rouse’s remarkable legacy, federation president Francis Williams said the decision had also been taken to permanently retire the number six jersey, which Rouse wore throughout his illustrious career. His achievements included captaining the national team to the CARICOM title in 1994.

The national team’s first match featuring the new D.R. 6 emblem will be played on Thursday against Cuba.