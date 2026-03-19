Students and staff of Eagle Hall Primary School today engaged in a simulated tsunami exercise as part of the annual Carib Wave exercise.

The Barbados Meteorological Service activated its BMS Insight app, and the Barbados Fire Service responded to a call at the school, safely directing students to the muster point at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints along Black Rock Main Road.

Divisional Officer with the Barbados Fire Service, Tremelle Perch, reported that the evacuation simulation went very well.

Principal of Eagle Hall Primary, Amariah Prempeh, says the students were very responsive to the directions given.