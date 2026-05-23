Eagle’s Academy raising funds through school fair and fish fry
Officials at Eagle’s Academy Preparatory School are on a mission to raise funds to support the operations of the learning institution.
As part of the effort, the school will host a school fair and fish fry on May 30th.
Principal Debra McCaskie is encouraging members of the public to attend and support the venture.
Ms. McCaskie also noted that private sector entities are always welcome to partner with the school in its developmental efforts.