Eccles All Stars top Champion of Champions T20 table

Player of the match, Andrew Lim, struck a half-century as table leaders Eccles All Stars defeated Caribbean Mix by 69 runs in the A&A Champion of Champions T20 tapeball competition.

Sent in to bat at Weymouth, All Stars posted 172 all out, led by Lim’s 73 off 44 balls.

His knock included three fours and seven sixes, while Gavin Moriah took 3 for 21.

In reply, Caribbean Mix were held to 103 all out in 19.5 overs.

Nandkumar Ramanan took 3 for 16 and Daniel Ross finished with 3 for 20.

Only two players reached double figures, with Athelbert Brathwaite top scoring with 21.