Economist urges caution on offshore oil and gas exploration

An economist is warning Government to move with caution as it enters uncharted waters to drill for potentially billions of barrels of oil and natural gas.

Yesterday, Minister of Energy and Business and Acting Prime Minister, Kerrie Symmonds, announced the Government-led oil exploration initiative, which has the potential to pump billions of dollars in direct revenue into the country’s economy.

Economics Lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Dr. Antonio Alleyne, weighed in on the development during an exclusive interview with CBC’s Anesta Henry.