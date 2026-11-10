Eden Lodge and Good Shepherd relocation efforts expected to be completed

Relocation efforts for students and staff of Eden Lodge Primary and Good Shepherd Primary are expected to be completed in time for classes to resume at both schools tomorrow.

Deputy Chief Education Officer Julia Beckles says 182 students from Eden Lodge Primary, ranging from Classes One to Four, will be accommodated at Westbury Primary School.

The remaining 106 students, from Reception to Infants B, will be based at Mount of Praise Wesleyan Holiness Church.

Ms Beckles notes that there is no definitive timeframe for how long the arrangements will remain in place, as investigations into a foul odour at the Eden Lodge plant are ongoing.