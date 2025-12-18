Over a dozen families received Christmas cheer and financial support as the Eden Lodge Youth Charitable Trust hosted its annual Christmas programme in Bridgetown.

The initiative, supported by long-standing corporate partners, continues to uplift families and reward educational achievement.

But president Dwayne Grazette is lamenting the challenges of getting help for the less fortunate, and he is appealing to Barbadians to be more giving.

Deanzer Roberts reports.