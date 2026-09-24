Education minister says chess is a powerful learning tool

Chess is taking centre stage as a tool for education and national development at the ongoing FIDE Chess World Olympiad in Uzbekistan.

Yesterday’s seventh round began with three ceremonial first moves, bringing together representatives from small countries and territories.

Among them was Barbados’ Minister of Education Transformation, Chad Blackman, who says the game can help prepare young people to compete in a rapidly changing world.

The Minister says he believes chess can help develop skills, whether in business, technology, tourism or science.

Meanwhile, in today’s eighth round of the Chess Olympiad, Barbados’ women’s team put together another strong performance, defeating Equatorial Guinea three-and-a-half to a half.

Channon Reifer-Belle and Gaybrianna Moore claimed wins on their boards, while Hannah Wilson earned the point by default after her opponent failed to show. Julissa Figueroa completed the score with a draw.

The men, however, had a tougher outing, going down 3-1 to Bolivia.

Martyn Del Castilho was Barbados’ lone winner, while Justin Blackman, Orlando Husbands and Emar Edwards suffered defeats.