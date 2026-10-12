Education Minister tells pupils reading is a gateway to success

Pupils of Mount Tabor Primary School today heard from Minister of Education Transformation Chad Blackman that reading is a gateway to success.

The Minister toured the St John school this morning, along with other Ministry officials and Member of Parliament Charles Griffith.

The tour formed part of the Ministry’s activities marking Education Month.

The children were treated to a storytelling session, during which the team encouraged them to read and keep on reading before reading to them from a locally written book.

Minister Blackman told the children that the ability to read will be key to their success, both now and in the future.