Education Ministry reviewing use of electronic devices in schools

A move is on to settle what is the ideal position on electronic devices in schools.

Minister of Education Chad Blackman says this is a matter that must be settled, considering that Barbadian students, like their counterparts around the world, are engaged in technology.

He says research shows that, globally and regionally, there is a cognitive decrease in the ability of students due to overexposure to technology.

The Minister was addressing a church service held at Abundantly Life Assembly to open Education Month 2026.

However, Minister Blackman admits students live in a world that requires them to navigate and master the use of technology and its applications.