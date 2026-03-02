Education Ministry seeks $289.8M for 2026/2027 financial year

The Ministry of Educational Transformation is seeking 289.8 million dollars for the 2026/2027 financial year.

This proposed allocation is up from 249.7 million dollars last year.

Minister of Educational Transformation, Chad Blackman, says notwithstanding the transformation agenda, the estimates provide for the essential day-to-day operational activities that keep the system functioning smoothly.

He made this clear during the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2026/2027.

Mr Blackman says his ministry’s estimates support a disciplined national bill, starting with the foundation first, so that every child and community benefits from education transformation.

He emphasises that literacy and numeracy are non-negotiable building blocks for national development, and from December 2026 a target will be set to ensure everyone has those skills.