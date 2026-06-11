Minister of Educational Transformation, Chad Blackman, says that with the Ministry’s comprehensive initiatives, all students should be reading at the appropriate level for their age group by the end of this year.

He was addressing participants in the Barbados Postal Service National Letter Writing Competition during a meet-and-greet session today.

The Minister emphasised the importance of closing all gaps in literacy skills among the young Barbadian population.

Peripatetic Specialist Lee Carter says the initiatives implemented through the National Literacy Programme will help to raise student achievement across the board.