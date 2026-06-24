The Ministry of Education Transformation is moving ahead with plans to launch the Community Service Learning (CSL) Programme in September this year.

Acting Chief Education Officer Julia Beckles says that through the new initiative, students will be required to get involved in clubs and other service organisations within their schools.

She spoke about the initiative during the 10th anniversary and recognition ceremony of the Preparing Today for Tomorrow’s Challenges – Transforming Children’s Lives programme.

The Acting Chief says that even though the Ministry is aware that the job market will change in years to come, it is important that today’s students are equipped with soft skills.