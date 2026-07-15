Educator calls for specialist teachers in secondary schools

An educator is calling for specialist teachers at secondary schools in Barbados.

Founder and Coordinator of Babb’s Reading Clinic, Dr. Astra Babb, while addressing a packed auditorium at the Barbados Community College today, told participants the Reading Clinic was in its ninth year and urged them to grab hold of the opportunity given to them.

She said it would go a long way in addressing the reading needs, especially among boys, and represents a successful collaboration between the Government and a diverse group of private stakeholders.

Trevor Thorpe reports.