Educator urges parents to have their children evaluated

As Barbados continues to struggle with a declining literacy rate, veteran educator Sandie Field-Kellman is urging parents to get their children evaluated.

Emphasising the importance of early intervention in ensuring children’s academic success, Ms. Field-Kellman advises parents not to take education and life too easily.

After encountering teenagers as old as 15 and 16 who are struggling to read, she warns parents to remember that they will not always be around, making it imperative for children to learn this important lifelong skill.