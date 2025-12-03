The Government is continuing efforts to bring vacant land and abandoned buildings back into productive use.

Acting Prime Minister Dr. William Duguid says authorities are actively exploring ways to leverage state-owned land to attract private investment for regeneration and housing projects.

He said this topic will be a key focus at the 34th General Assembly of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Housing and Urban Development for Latin America and the Caribbean, now underway in Barbados.

The three-day meeting is themed ‘Financing the Urban Transition: Housing, Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience’.

The Acting Prime Minister was addressing the General Assembly opening at the Hilton Barbados.

With 35 member nations, the General Assembly provides a crucial platform for dialogue, cooperation, and the exchange of best practices in housing and sustainable urban development to tackle the pressing challenges in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance Chris Gibbs said the forum enables stakeholders to share national experiences, explore strategies for building resilient and sustainable cities, develop new policy frameworks, discuss innovative financing options, and strengthen regional collaboration.