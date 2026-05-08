Efforts to ensure Social Security benefits follow workers

Efforts are underway to ensure Social Security benefits follow the worker and not the job.

That is what the Private Member’s Resolution on a National Portable Benefits Framework, debated in Parliament today, seeks to achieve.

Leading off debate on the resolution was Minister of Economic Affairs and Planning in the Office of the Prime Minister, Marsha Caddle.

She noted that the way younger generations often operate is quite different from what obtained previously.

Minister Caddle added, however, that adopting such a framework may require a review of the Employment Rights Act.