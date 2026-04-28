Efforts to improve the island’s sweet potato yields are reaping benefits.

The Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute has been working with farmers and other stakeholders to identify issues and challenges they have been facing with sweet potato production, such as low tuberisation and decreased yields.

Representative for Barbados with CARDI, Christina Pooler, spoke to how the research has been going.

She was speaking during the institute’s Sweet Potato Open Day, held at the Ministry of Agriculture conference room in Graeme Hall, Christ Church.