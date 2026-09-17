The Barbados Alzheimer’s Association is continuing efforts to inform Barbadians about the disease.

During the month of September, the country joins the rest of the world in recognising Alzheimer’s Month, bringing heightened awareness to the condition.

Executive Board Member of the Association, Kaila Branch, says that while age may increase the risk of Alzheimer’s, it is not a normal part of ageing and is not the only risk factor.

Association member and co-founder of the Barbados Caregivers Group, Lana Boyce, says her focus is to ensure people know how to look after those living with the condition.